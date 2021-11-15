Amalgamated Bank Takes $748,000 Position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of iStar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in iStar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iStar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iStar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in iStar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STAR. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on iStar in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

NYSE:STAR opened at $25.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. iStar Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.81. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.74.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 18.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that iStar Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 10,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.97 per share, with a total value of $780,971.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

