Amalgamated Bank Has $754,000 Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 168.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Shares of EPAY opened at $45.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -90.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.21.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPAY. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $167,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,089,983.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,836 shares of company stock valued at $926,031 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.