Amalgamated Bank Makes New $830,000 Investment in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 36,250 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 10.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 47.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,464 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 18,179 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 44.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 190,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 58,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 31.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after buying an additional 76,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 19.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFS stock opened at $25.30 on Monday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $99.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.05%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,733.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFS shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

