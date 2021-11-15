Amalgamated Bank Makes New $773,000 Investment in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe stock opened at $53.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.05. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49 and a beta of 1.12.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. St. Joe’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

