Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,826 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 1.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 3.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 4.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 11.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $21.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.22. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $68,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONEM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

