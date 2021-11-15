Amalgamated Bank Has $847,000 Stock Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 489.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 51,568 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 210.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,288,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after buying an additional 873,028 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,577,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $185,192,000 after purchasing an additional 471,301 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 194.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 430,720 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 135.2% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 328,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 188,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,234,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,474,000 after purchasing an additional 183,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

NWBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $100,296.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 12,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $183,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,784 shares of company stock valued at $490,854 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NWBI opened at $14.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

