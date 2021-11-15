Amalgamated Bank Buys 647 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CACC shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.80.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.76, for a total transaction of $665,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kenneth Booth sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $668.00, for a total transaction of $2,338,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,476 shares of company stock worth $47,864,847. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $674.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 21.99, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $621.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $526.49. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.17. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $283.92 and a 12-month high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

