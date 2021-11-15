UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 9,116 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RRR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 15.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

RRR opened at $50.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 2.41. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $58.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RRR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

