UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,163 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,996 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,920,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,228,000 after acquiring an additional 428,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Fulton Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,450,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,532,000 after acquiring an additional 508,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,104,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,988,000 after acquiring an additional 59,898 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 11.7% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,172,000 after acquiring an additional 272,775 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fulton Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,312,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,486,000 after acquiring an additional 37,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

FULT stock opened at $16.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $233.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FULT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

See Also: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.