Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Stake Decreased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,368 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 40.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,496,000 after purchasing an additional 63,201 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 19.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 98.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 16,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 56.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

EBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

EBS stock opened at $36.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $127.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.