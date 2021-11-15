UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.88 Million Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Franklin Electric worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 46.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 55.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 8,026.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $115,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $77,311.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,764. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FELE stock opened at $93.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.21. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.31 and a one year high of $95.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

