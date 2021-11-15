Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target to $187.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $187.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KRNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Kornit Digital from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.60.

KRNT stock opened at $164.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.91 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.11. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $73.70 and a 52 week high of $170.67.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 66,353.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 997,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,016,000 after purchasing an additional 995,964 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,002,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,944,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,728,000 after purchasing an additional 165,366 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,272,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 11.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,860,000 after purchasing an additional 114,902 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

