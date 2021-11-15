Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells 14,721 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 14,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $606,799.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ PUBM opened at $39.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 46.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.61. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. As a group, analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter worth $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter worth $75,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 225.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.