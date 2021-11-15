Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells 14,721 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 14,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $606,799.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $39.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 46.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.61. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. As a group, analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PUBM. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter worth $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter worth $75,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 225.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

