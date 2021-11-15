Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $205.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $201.48.

Walt Disney stock opened at $159.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $136.52 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $290.07 billion, a PE ratio of 146.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,021,793,000 after purchasing an additional 940,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,265,797,000 after purchasing an additional 314,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,770,379,000 after purchasing an additional 355,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

