UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 596 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PZZA shares. Stephens raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $130.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $140.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.85 and its 200 day moving average is $114.66.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -341.46%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

