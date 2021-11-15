UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.02 Million Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,877 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Owens & Minor worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 30.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after buying an additional 37,049 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 88.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 186,210 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth approximately $8,949,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $2,377,222.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,642 shares of company stock worth $5,843,782. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $42.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.79.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

