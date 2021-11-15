Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,338 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Brookline Bancorp worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,470,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,628,000 after buying an additional 67,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,338,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,906,000 after purchasing an additional 104,748 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,097,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,782 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,865,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,838,000 after purchasing an additional 64,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,635,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRKL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of BRKL opened at $16.55 on Monday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $17.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $76.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other news, COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $50,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

