UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 33,704 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 33,704 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 599.2% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 32,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 27,550 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 4,013.7% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 2,670,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,991 shares during the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 127.2% during the second quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 134.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 39.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,812,000 after purchasing an additional 167,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MIC opened at $3.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $324.57 million, a P/E ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average is $31.94. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $41.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $30.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $30.56. The company had revenue of $60.09 million for the quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 319.59%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $37.3868 dividend. This is a positive change from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

Separately, TheStreet cut Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

