Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 29.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,185 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Conduent during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Conduent by 17.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Conduent by 13.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 22,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Conduent by 7.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,636,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,203,000 after purchasing an additional 470,925 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Conduent during the first quarter valued at $415,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNDT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Conduent stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.98 and a beta of 1.89. Conduent Incorporated has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $8.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Conduent

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

