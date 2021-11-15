Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 82,553 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 82,553 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Oceaneering International worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after purchasing an additional 884,814 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,147,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,572,000 after purchasing an additional 45,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 161,481 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OII opened at $12.84 on Monday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -36.68 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $466.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.42 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

