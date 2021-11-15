Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 81,294 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,294 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VREX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 26.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 9.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of VREX opened at $27.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.22, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Varex Imaging Co. has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $29.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.91.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

