California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases Shares of 86,311 Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 86,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,981,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STEM shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Stem in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Stem in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE STEM opened at $24.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93. Stem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12.

In other news, CRO Alan Russo sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $212,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Prakesh Patel sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $2,272,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,500 shares of company stock worth $2,727,135. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stem Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

