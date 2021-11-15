Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $14.85 Million Position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,104 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.68% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $14,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter.

GBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

In other news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $32.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.83. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The firm had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

