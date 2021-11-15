Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,337,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,925 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $38,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 4.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 213,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 60.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BHE shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, Director Greef-Safft Anne De acquired 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $99,974.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,971.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $26.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $923.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.03. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $32.56.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $571.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 76.75%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

