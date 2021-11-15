Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 19,880 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,880 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Marsico Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 78,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 24,172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,514,000 after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,203,000 after purchasing an additional 240,093 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 202,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $65.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.86 and a 1-year high of $123.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.71 and a 200 day moving average of $79.02.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.81.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

