Great Portland Estates’ (GPOR) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

GPOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 780 ($10.19) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 712.38 ($9.31).

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 752.50 ($9.83) on Monday. Great Portland Estates has a 12-month low of GBX 607 ($7.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 810.50 ($10.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 758.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,250.58. The stock has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a PE ratio of -9.42.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.