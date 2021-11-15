Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.86% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of BYIT opened at GBX 551.50 ($7.21) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 526. Bytes Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 272 ($3.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 581.50 ($7.60).
Bytes Technology Group Company Profile
