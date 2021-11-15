Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.86% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of BYIT opened at GBX 551.50 ($7.21) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 526. Bytes Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 272 ($3.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 581.50 ($7.60).

Bytes Technology Group Company Profile

Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

