NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

NatWest Group (LON:NWG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 281.25 ($3.67).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

LON NWG opened at GBX 220 ($2.87) on Monday. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of GBX 145.40 ($1.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 235.07 ($3.07). The company has a market capitalization of £25.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 218.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 208.74.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total transaction of £126,286.70 ($164,994.38).

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.