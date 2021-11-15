Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 604 ($7.89) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 815 ($10.65) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 684.44 ($8.94).

Shares of LON AUTO opened at GBX 714.20 ($9.33) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 614.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 611.70. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of GBX 532.61 ($6.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 729.80 ($9.53). The company has a market cap of £6.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

