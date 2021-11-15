California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 12,957 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,957 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Xperi worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,693,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,053,000 after acquiring an additional 158,288 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Xperi by 6.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,542,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,316,000 after purchasing an additional 204,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,923,000 after buying an additional 68,441 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 17.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,427,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,740,000 after buying an additional 207,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 127.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,227,000 after buying an additional 710,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $19.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.72. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $219.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.84 million. Xperi had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XPER. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Xperi in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xperi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

