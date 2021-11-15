California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,852 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,179,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 457,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,184,000 after purchasing an additional 71,319 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 853,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,956,000 after purchasing an additional 119,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $818,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of MLI opened at $60.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $63.07.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $982.25 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 10.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.78%.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Gary S. Gladstein bought 11,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.71 per share, for a total transaction of $543,846.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.