California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,699 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of ODP worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of ODP by 629.1% in the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 488,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,452,000 after buying an additional 421,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ODP by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,217,000 after buying an additional 46,902 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in ODP by 25.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in ODP by 0.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ODP by 50.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In other ODP news, EVP John Gannfors sold 7,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $337,226.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $39.88 on Monday. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $23.74 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.76. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 2.11.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.33. ODP had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

About ODP

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

