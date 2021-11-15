First Trust Advisors LP Takes $3.46 Million Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 327,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 17.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 383,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 58.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 66,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 139.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 216,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 126,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBDC opened at $11.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 75.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

In related news, Director Thomas Okel bought 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BBDC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barings BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.96.

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

