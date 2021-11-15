First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,031 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $20.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.65. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93.

