Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1,422.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. 64.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $50.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average of $46.33. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.