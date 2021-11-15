Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,370 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 561,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,293,000 after buying an additional 127,942 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 399,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,700,000 after buying an additional 52,660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 554.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 36,641 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $437,000.

Shares of BATS QVAL opened at $38.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.96. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF has a 12-month low of $24.64 and a 12-month high of $33.51.

