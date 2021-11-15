Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 58,274 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 227,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,274 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $7,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVT. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 17.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the first quarter worth $39,756,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the first quarter worth $1,171,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 10.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,072,000 after acquiring an additional 420,216 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

NVT opened at $37.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $37.89.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

