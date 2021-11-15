Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 378.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,482 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Affirm were worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Affirm by 898.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affirm alerts:

In related news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $718,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $17,698,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,096 shares of company stock worth $23,198,819 in the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $148.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.59. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $176.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.75.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AFRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Affirm from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lifted their price target on Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Affirm from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.