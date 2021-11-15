State Street Corp Purchases 17,259 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,259 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $39,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cimpress by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Cimpress during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMPR opened at $88.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49. Cimpress plc has a twelve month low of $79.48 and a twelve month high of $128.87.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $657.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.32 million. Research analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

