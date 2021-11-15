State Street Corp Raises Stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

State Street Corp raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 350,137 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $41,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OCFC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after buying an additional 34,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $22.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.40. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.