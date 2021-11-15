Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,703 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $7,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,156,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,458,000 after purchasing an additional 736,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,747,000 after purchasing an additional 173,461 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,891,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,978,000 after purchasing an additional 185,727 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,298,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,386,000 after purchasing an additional 34,945 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average is $18.54. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 270.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

