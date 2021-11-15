Insider Selling: KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) CAO Sells 9,301 Shares of Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of KEY opened at $24.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.53.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. South State Corp bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.41.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

