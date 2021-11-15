Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Raymond James

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Perrigo from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE PRGO opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.33. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -51.06%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

