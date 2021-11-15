Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Teekay Tankers has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $16.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -0.03.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.15. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNK. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the second quarter worth $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 48.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

