Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) in a research report released on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SIOX. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, October 24th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sio Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25. Sio Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Equities analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at $1,763,000. Prosight Management LP raised its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 92.6% during the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 493,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 237,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 20.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 24,583 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

