Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of KD opened at $20.74 on Friday. Kyndryl has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

