Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $8.91 Million Holdings in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) by 116.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,887,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017,221 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LiveXLive Media were worth $8,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LiveXLive Media by 380.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 196,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 155,508 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in LiveXLive Media by 424.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 577,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 467,250 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media in the 1st quarter valued at $849,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LiveXLive Media by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 909,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 206,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LIVX shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveXLive Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of LIVX opened at $3.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $6.95.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). LiveXLive Media had a negative net margin of 45.29% and a negative return on equity of 391.37%. The company had revenue of $38.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay E. Krigsman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,644,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,164.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,650 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

