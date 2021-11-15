AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,081 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of AppFolio worth $9,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AppFolio by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AppFolio news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total transaction of $98,290.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $43,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,151 shares of company stock worth $1,115,911. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

AppFolio stock opened at $127.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,120.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.71. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $186.59.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

