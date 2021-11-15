UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Position Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,258,057 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,705 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in UTStarcom were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of UTStarcom during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

UTSI opened at $1.26 on Monday. UTStarcom Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

