Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.44.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NLSN shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $21.09 on Monday. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.31.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 11.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the second quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nielsen during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Nielsen during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Nielsen by 261.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Nielsen by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

